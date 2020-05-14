Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Provides Update on the Development of its Save a Life Choking Rescue Device

Plans to File for Additional Patents Around Unique Designs

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to provide an update on the development of its Save a Life choking rescue device.

Product development and design partner Tanaka Kapec Design Group (TKDG) has made progress in its development effort with the ultimate goal of filing a submission to the FDA for the life-saving choking rescue device.

TKDG has accomplished phase one design tasks and built a working proof of principle model for testing repeatable performance and efficacy in a life-like anatomical model. This mechanical device has demonstrated its ability to extract a variety of lodged food samples from confined areas in the airway passage that typically cause asphyxiation.

TKDG has tested a working embodiment that falls within its patented technology.

Of note, Odyssey plans on filing additional patents on a new complementary probe design, which improves the process of safely removing a lodged food mass that would otherwise prevent breathing.

TKDG, with over 40 years of extensive experience and expertise in the medical industry, is providing strategic product development and industrial design to Odyssey's Save a Life choking rescue device.

About Tanaka Kapec Design Group

Simple solutions to strategic product development challenges. Breakthrough innovation in industrial design. A reputation for delivering industrial product design excellence. With over 40 years of extensive experience, we understand the medical industry. Our designers have logged hundreds of hours studying clinical practice and procedures in the OR, surgical suites, central supply, labs, diagnostics, and treatment centers. We understand the realities surrounding medical product development. We understand the impact of good ergonomic design imparted in surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, drug delivery systems, and packaging. TKDG aligns a human-centered, three-dimensional development process that delivers outstanding outcomes, affecting how medical products engage the physician and convey intelligent design.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.wedesigntosimplify.com

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life-saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

