ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Media Begins Building New State of the Art Virtual Studio Capable of Producing and Broadcasting Virtual Reality and 4K Flat Format Content Worldwide

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) has begun building a new state of the art technology development and production studio that will allow it to create a variety of live-action, in-studio, Virtual Reality. virtual sets, radio, and media streaming over a variety of platforms.

The new facility leverages what ReelTime has learned from its previous end to end production studio that produced content aired on network television including the "Special Featured Product Report" seen during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, NBA TV, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, and other syndications on Dish Network, and other notable networks. They also produced content seen on Amazon Prime Video, Oculus, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR among many others along with promotional content seen at the 2019 Superbowl, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, and other notable media including Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Sports Illustrated, TIME Magazine, Inc. Magazine, to name a few.

The new facility is currently under construction and although the construction and full migration are expected to take until the end of June, post-production and other on-location production capabilities have already been established and are currently functional.

The newly upgraded studio will not only allow for more streamlined and higher production capabilities but will also provide the capability to shoot in studio content, full broadcast abilities, significantly enhanced live-streaming capabilities, and photorealistic CGI-animated works such as demonstrated in Disney slates version of The Lion King.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "We learned a lot about what was important to us from technology development and production perspectives with our previous studio. We have incorporated its best attributes and addressed the most pressing of limitations when we considered our new Virtual Studio and operations center. Although the new studio will be undoubtedly a drastic improvement, it will cost us nearly the same as our previous location. When you factor in the additional business and cost reduction due to increased efficiencies, we expect that it will pay for itself in spades."

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Bothell, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589828/ReelTime-Media-Begins-Building-New-State-of-the-Art-Virtual-Studio-Capable-of-Producing-and-Broadcasting-Virtual-Reality-and-4K-Flat-Format-Content-Worldwide