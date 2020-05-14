Growing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases to Help Growth of Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach Valuation Worth US$47,452.8 Mn by 2027 End

- Increasing incidence of respiratory disorders have led to a large number of patient pool that is expected to provide ample opportunities for the overall development of the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

- In addition to this, constant technological developments and advancements happening in the medical sector are projected to offer a much deserved impetus to the overall market.

ALBANY, New York, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR has now published a new research report that talks about the working dynamics of the global pulmonary drug delivery market. The research report tried highlight the important growth factors, inhibiting factors, key segments, current geographical outlook, and the overall state of the vendor landscape of the global pulmonary drug delivery market.

As per the research report, the global market for pulmonary drug delivery devices is projected to have a moderate CAGR of 2.7% for the given course of forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Initially, the global market was valued at US$36,159.9 Mn in 2018. With the given rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is projected to rise up to US$47,452.8 Mn by the fall of 2027. The TMR research report on the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market expects the sale of units will be over 1,676 million by the end of 2026.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market - Key Takeaways

Based on the product segment, the global market is being dominated by the segment of dry powder inhaler and is expected to continue to lead over the course of the period of forecast.

Based on application, the global market for pulmonary drug delivery devices market was being dominated by the segment of asthma in 2018 and is expected to continue to lead in the near future.

The segment of cystic fibrosis is projected to witness a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market - Key Driving Factors

There are several factors that are helping to influence the overall growth of the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market. One of the major driving factor for the market growth has been the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders across the globe.

In recent years, there has been a substantial rise in cases of cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and asthma among other respiratory diseases.

Thus, the demand for drug delivery devices for treating these disorders has been on the rise ultimately helping the overall growth of the market.

With ever increasing number of people opting to smoke, the patient is pool is projected to rise in the coming years of the forecast period helping the market development.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market - Key Restraining Factors

One of the biggest restraining factor for the growth of the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been the expiry of patent of branded drugs. This has led to the entry of flurry of generic drugs that are attracting more number of consumers. Thus, the market is expected to witness a slowdown in the next few years.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market - Regional Outlook

The global market for pulmonary drug delivery devices is being currently led by the regional segment of North America and is projected to continue its domination over the course of the forecast period.

and is projected to continue its domination over the course of the forecast period. The regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness a highly promising rate of growth in the near future as there is an increased demand for these devices from the emerging economies such as India and China .

Analyze Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market - Key Companies

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., MannKind Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Omron Corporation, and 3M Healthcare are some of the key players in the global market.

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product

Dry Powder Inhaler



Metered Dose Inhaler



Nebulizers





Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application

Asthma



COPD



Cystic fibrosis



Others





Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



E-commerce





Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market , by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

