Codebase Ventures Inc. Provides Update on World High Life Investment as Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Love Hemp Expands Product Line in UK

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) an investment company, wishes to provide an update on its World High Life PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF) investment in the UK.

World High Life PLC has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., has advanced its new product development cycle to meet rising demand in the UK for CBD products. Love Hemp has launched its Love Hemp Immune six months ahead of schedule, and the brand's global online retailer, CBDOilsUK has expanded its portfolio with the launch of one of the most affordable collections of CBD capsules and oils available to-date in the UK, 2020 Botanics.

Love Hemp New Product Development Highlights

London-based CBD product pioneers, Love Hemp launched Love Hemp Immune , developed to support the body's natural immune systems, containing vitamins and minerals

developed to support the body's natural immune systems, containing vitamins and minerals Made with the highest quality ingredients, including a combination of CBD, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Bilberry extract - all essential supplements that support a healthy immune system

Love Hemp Immune is available in a 100ml atomiser spray as well as a capsule format

CBDOilsUK New Product Development Highlights

Love Hemp's global online retailer, CBDOilsUK is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of its new CBD range, 2020 Botanics - five new products ranging from high to low strength in both capsule and oil formats

- five new products ranging from high to low strength in both capsule and oil formats 2020 Botanics has been developed for quality and affordability, with all products certified 100% THC-free and comes in a precise CBD concentration

has been developed for quality and affordability, with all products certified 100% THC-free and comes in a precise CBD concentration The products have been specifically created to meet the need for a more affordable CBD oil for both first-time and long-term users without compromising on quality

2020 Botanics is available in 5,000mg, 1,500mg and 500mg CBD drops as well as 1,500mg and 500mg CBD capsules, all suitable for both vegetarians and vegans

"Even under challenging global circumstances World High Life's Love Hemp subsidiary continues to expand its business as a leader in the UK, and building market share, which bodes well for its future growth, and to the benefit of our shareholders as a result of Codebase's early stage investment," said Mr. George Tsafalas, Codebase President and CEO.

