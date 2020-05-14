World High Life PLC: World High Life, Love Hemp Brand Ambassador Georges St-Pierre to be Inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) congratulates Georges St-Pierre on the announcement of his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Georges St-Pierre serves as brand ambassador for World High Life and its wholly owned subsidiary Love Hemp Ltd. Mr. St-Pierre has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.

"Georges St-Pierre is a globally recognized icon, his success in mixed martial arts is legendary for two reasons, his winning record and his incredible commitment to preparation," said Mr. David Stadnyk, World High Life Founder and CEO. "We congratulate him for this honour he has earned - having his championship pedigree and commitment to excellence on our team is inspiring as we continue to grow the business with him, aimed at achieving the highest standards."

3-time UFC World Champion (2-time Welterweight and 1-time Middleweight), Georges St-Pierre holds a record of 26-2-0 in his professional fight career, avenging both losses. He will enter the UFC Hall of Fame's "Modern Wing," honouring fighters who debuted in the era of unified rules post November 2000, and who are at least 35 and have been retired for a minimum of one year.

www.worldhighlife.uk

