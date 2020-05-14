Workplace tech company secures $30M in new financing and lands major exec hire as it doubles down on efforts to make workplaces safe for return

The coronavirus pandemic has swiftly changed how we live and work and will leave lasting changes even after it has passed. This new reality means that even as communities reopen, we can't revert to the way things were before; workplaces will need to define a new normal. Following hundreds of conversations with customers worldwide, workplace platform provider Envoy has announced a new product, Envoy Protect, to help companies protect the health and safety of employees as they reopen their facilities from offices to factories to construction sites to schools. The company has also secured $30M in new financing to provide technology that will shape the new workplace and tapped Dropbox's Philip Lacor as its first Chief Revenue Officer.

Envoy Protect's capacity management tool (Graphic: Business Wire)

"There's no doubt our work lives will be forever changed by the pandemic. More people will have the option to continue working remotely, even as workplaces gradually reopen. The way we use and interact with our workspaces will change," said Larry Gadea, founder/CEO of Envoy. "Employers are turning to us for help making their workplaces safe and healthy -- for the many people whose jobs depend on a physical workplace, and for those who simply prefer working in an office. We believe in the power of the workplace to help us connect with our colleagues, create boundaries between work and home, and accomplish some of our best work. Technology will play an important role in creating new systems to make a safe workplace possible. But these systems will only work if people use them -- and a great user experience and a privacy-first approach are essential to making that happen."

New product beta: Today, Envoy opens the sign-up for a beta of its new suite of tools, Envoy Protect. Built on top of Envoy's workplace platform, and designed to integrate with the other products in the workplace, Envoy Protect will be available for free to anyone using Envoy Visitors, including those on Envoy's free tier. It includes: Employee registration: Manage and approve which employees can come to the office and on which days. Wellness checks: Invite and survey employees and visitors before they arrive at the workplace. Protect your workforce by only allowing healthy people on-site. Touchless sign-in: Now employees and visitors can sign-in via Envoy Mobile without interacting with the iPad up front. Capacity management: Set and enforce a capacity limit for the office to prevent overcrowding. Get analytics on office attendance across all your locations worldwide.

Envoy will be rapidly building additional functionality in the coming months. This will include features like sending announcements and updates to all employees, monitoring the cleaning and sanitation schedules of your desks and conference rooms, making it easy for employees to report problems or submit tickets to your team, and more.

New financing and acquisition line: Envoy has secured up to $30 million in financing from TriplePoint Capital. $20 million will go towards developing and bringing to market new solutions for bringing employees safely back into the office, while up to $10 million is a line dedicated for potential acquisitions. This line will allow Envoy to consider acquiring companies and teams in the visitor management and workplace technology space to continue product innovation on the Envoy workplace platform and extend global market reach.

New executive hire: Envoy has hired Philip Lacor, former Global VP of Sales at Dropbox, as its first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. Philip will lead efforts to help workplaces reopen safely around the world.

"Trust is core to everything we do at Okta. As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees during this unprecedented time, it's important we have technology we trust in place to support a smart and thoughtful reopening of our office spaces," said Armen Vartanian, SVP, Global Workplace Services, Okta. "It feels natural to partner with Envoy, a company we've worked with for years, to create a welcoming and secure workplace, as we look ahead and plan for the new normal."

About Envoy

Envoy's vision is to create a unified, data-driven workplace that removes the mundane and broken systems throughout the office. In a post-coronavirus world, this vision is more important than ever. We're focused on creating tools that make the workplace safer, without sacrificing a great experience or product adoption. Envoy is used in more than 14,000 offices across 70 countries, including workplaces like Slack, Warby Parker, and Pinterest and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures, Initialized Capital and others. For more information, please visit www.envoy.com.

