ESI Group, Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI), announces the availability of its Universal Registration Document, filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 23, 2020 under number D.20-0340.

The Universal Registration Document includes, in particular, the following information:

The annual financial report for the year ended on December 31, 2019;

The Statement on extra-financial performance of the Group;

The presentation of the company's risk factors;

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

The reports of the Statutory Auditors and information on their fees;

The resolutions submitted to the Combined General Meeting of June 25, 2020.

The Universal Registration Document can be found on the "Investors" section of the company's website at the following address:

https://www.esi-group.com/company/investors/documentation/financial-reports

Upcoming events

Annual General Meeting June 25, 2020 2020 Half-Year Sales and Results September 10, 2020 Q3 2020 Sales October 27, 2020

