Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, upgraded its supply chain demand planning solutions' portfolio. The portfolio explains Quantzig's preparedness to help industries across the globe to tackle the challenges arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The death toll due to coronavirus is increasing every day and has affected a million lives across the globe, hence it is evident that we are about to face a huge economic crisis and livelihoods at stake are coming under the spotlight now. Businesses across every industry must respond on multiple fronts to tackle the impact of coronavirus. Supply chain demand planning currently requires most of your undivided attention. Many businesses have already mobilized and have come up with innovation in their demand planning for supply chain management but most of these optimizations are on a short term basis. At Quantzig our experts have come up with dynamic supply chain optimization capabilities to help businesses with supply chain and demand planning.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Our supply chain optimization demand planning solutions help in focusing on reducing complexity, downtime, and cost through automation, orchestration and analysis".

Supply Chain Demand Planning for Better Internal and External Collaboration

The integration of supply chain and demand planning means that businesses have to collaborate more closely with both internal departments and external partners. Relationships with supply chain partners are elevated above buy-sell transactions to include joint coordination and planning, as well as a willingness to share risk. Such seamless collaboration often results in the adoption of technological solutions to improve the operational efficiency of the entire organization.

Supply Chain Demand Planning for Value Creation

The cross-functional structure that facilitates integrated supply chain demand planning helps organizations focus on customer-centric metrics that create higher value for both companies and customers.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Demand Planning Solutions

We offer innovative supply chain analytics solutions to help you analyze, integrate, and utilize supply chain data to gain critical insights into supply chain processes and factors impacting supply chain efficiency.

Demand and Capacity Planning

Procurement Cost Optimization

Working Capital Management

Spend Analytics

