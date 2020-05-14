Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: EGLD) (OTC PINK: EGLPF)("Eclipse" or "the Company") today announced that it has secured DTC eligibility for its common shares listed on the OTC market in the United States.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets, and a track record of at least nine successful buyouts/exits. The Company is exploring the district-scale Hercules Gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend and located only a one-hour drive from Reno. Historic drilling and Company sampling has demonstrated the presence of a large-scale epithermal gold-silver system exposed at surface. Eclipse has consolidated an approximately 85 km2 land package and has initiated systematic exploration.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation, and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Forward Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a few assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions and general business conditions. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's final prospectus dated February 6, 2020 and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

