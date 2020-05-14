Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that the Company has commenced its China partnership outreach program in advance of the platform launch.

The Fandom esports platform is meant to be fun, engaging and rewarding. The platform is agnostic and does not compete with the actual esports games but rather complements them. A Fandom platform user could be a Call of Duty aficionado and engage with likeminded users to make predictions on aspects of a specific esports game and get rewarded with FancoinsTM for their efforts. The FancoinsTM are earned - not bought - through watching ads, affiliate referrals, and betting against other users.

Fandom Sports Chairman Philip Chen comments, "The opportunity for Fandom's esports platform in the Chinese market offers unparalleled scale and opportunity. We started our outreach program ahead of the esports platform launch for strategic and priority positioning. Over the past two decades, I have built strong relationships with a number of pre-eminent companies with multi billion-dollar gaming focused operations in China. I've been waiting for an opportunity to introduce a truly unique company like Fandom Sports to this dynamic marketplace. Watching skillful gamesmanship in esports is fun but the fun is amplified when you're playing and betting with other likeminded users on the Fandom platform. This is the fundamental value proposition for all our users: Play....Predict...Get Rewarded!"

According to the latest Newzoo Global Esports Market Report: In 2020, 2.0 billion people will be aware of esports worldwide, an increase from 2019's 1.8 billion. China will continue to be the country/market that contributes most to this number, with 530.4 million esports-aware people. While females only comprise less than one-fifth of all esports players and viewers in China, they will make up 36% of all users by the end 2020, the report said.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

