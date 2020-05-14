Pre-configured, enterprise-grade pricing capabilities built around standard strategies and processes now available at no cost through Q2 2020

Pricefx, the global leader in native cloud pricing software, today introduced Lightning, the first turnkey solution to enable rapid activation of pricing excellence. Powered by Pricefx Accelerators, Lightning delivers a full suite of standard pricing analytics, management and CPQ realization tools, able to go live in six weeks or less. Customers can accelerate their Pricefx implementation with fast, easy to deploy, pre-configured pricing capabilities.

Businesses are increasingly considering pricing software as a way to navigate the current economic climate. Yet when trying to improve their enterprise pricing approach, customers can face a steep climb to reach activation.

"In my experience, it's not uncommon for companies to struggle getting started with pricing software," said Robert Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research. "Starting with a blank whiteboard and getting all stakeholders to agree on the strategy, rules, fundamental approaches and a budget can derail a project before it gets off the ground. With Lightning, Pricefx is attempting to address these challenges by offering pre-configured pricing capabilities out of the box. Using a point-click-deploy approach, Pricefx Lightning is designed to significantly reduce the barriers to adopting a full scope pricing solution."

Pricefx Lightning offers industry standard, pre-configured foundations for analytics dashboards, pre-defined yet flexible pricing strategies, and instant communication to the field. Removing the friction from implementing a full scope pricing solution, Pricefx offers a point-click-deploy approach designed to empower users who only need to add data to get started. This allows organizations to start the process from the halfway point, skipping weeks or months working through initial configurations.

Once up and running, Pricefx enables users to refine and customize focused on their specific business needs, removing costly proof of concept cycles spent on defining basic requirements. Powered by Pricefx PriceAnalyzer and Sales Insights Accelerator, Lightning provides a powerful pre-configured data analytics environment of out-of-the-box dashboards with more than a dozen optional additional configurations. To gain pricing insights, users simply load their data and start seeing new opportunities for growth and improvement.

To activate analytics-powered insights, Pricefx Lightning provides a robust price setting and management capability connected directly into the customer's analytics, making the implementation of new intelligence seamless and instant. The analytics and management are natively integrated into the platform, which allows the strategy to be delivered to the field organization in real time. Pricefx pricing platform uses a full featured CPQ including standard workflows, in-line approvals, chat and e-signature support, removing any barriers to delivering pricing excellence.

"Lightning is a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled fast lane for pricing excellence, designed to supercharge your implementation without breaking the bank," said Marcin Cichon, CEO and co-founder at Pricefx. "At the outset of this initiative, our goal was to skip the POC stage and get customers working with a live product. We believe that by delivering out-of-the-gate value Pricefx can provide an informed launch point that enables businesses to focus on enhancements that create a competitive advantage and build organizational alignment with real data and results. With Lightning, we can dramatically accelerate time-to-value and have customers running live in six weeks no one else on the market can deliver that."

Lightning is the result of 18 months of work, with dozens of customers in more than 10 vertical industries. Its broad, versatile and flexible standard set of pre-configurations are designed to meet the analytics, management and realization needs of any organization looking to rapidly improve their entire pricing capability.

Lightning is free to activate through June 2020 with a signed subscription agreement for the three modules that power the solution PriceAnalyzer, PriceBuilder and QuoteConfigurator. Interested customers should contact their current Pricefx representative for more information.

