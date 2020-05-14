The global robotic paint booth market is expected to grow by USD 997.62 million as per Technavio. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

The market is driven by the growing focus towards safeguarding the health of industrial workers. In addition, the advancements in robotic paint booths are anticipated to boost the growth of the robotic paint booth market.

Paints and coating materials contain harmful carcinogenic chemicals such as xylene and toluene. These chemicals are classified as health hazards and are known to cause severe illness and fatalities in workers. Hence, companies are deploying painting robots and robotic paint booths to eliminate the risks associated with manual painting operations. This also helps manufacturing companies in reducing their spend on medical reimbursements and regular check-ups on workers. Hence, the growing need to create a safe and healthy working environment is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global painting booth market.

Major Five Robotic Paint Booth Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics and Discrete Automation. The company manufactures a wide range of paint robots for various end-user applications.

Blowtherm USA

Blowtherm USA operates its business through segments such as Extra Paint Booths, WORLD WORLD-S WORLD-8000, Truck and Industrial Booths, Genius Prep Area, Air Speed, Paint Mixing Rooms, Green Depurating Unit, Under Body Lift, and Optional Safety Painting Lift. The company offers a wide range of robotic paint booths for various end-user applications.

Dürr AG

Dürr AG operates its business through segments such as Paint and final assembly systems, Application technology, Clean technology systems, Measuring and process systems, and Woodworking machinery and systems. The company offers ecopaint booths and paint robots for automotive and industrial applications.

Eisenmann SE

Eisenmann SE operates its business through segments such as Paint and assembly systems, Application technology, Environmental technology, and Conveyor systems. The company manufactures a wide range of robotic paint booths for end-users.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. operates its business through segments such as FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, and SERVICE. The company manufactures a wide range of paint robots for various painting and coating applications.

Robotic Paint Booth Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Paint booths

Paint robots

Robotic Paint Booth Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Non-automotive

Robotic Paint Booth Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

