Creation of Digital Economies Across Key Regions to Drive Demand Within the Global Smart Education and Learning Market - Transparency Market Research

- E-learning has become a prominent trend across the globe as educators realize the importance of training students by using the latest technologies

- As learning becomes a digital experience for a large population, the inclination to use online space to enhance learning experience is becoming the norm in contemporary times

ALBANY, New York, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart education and learning market has witnessed staggering growth over the past decade. Online learning classes were an unimaginable feat until a couple of decades ago. However, the recent trend of digital transformation has reshaped the education sector, creating room for the implementation of e-learning models. The viability of e-learning models in the current times can be gauged from the availability of internet across various population groups. It has become easier for the masses to set up their smart mobile devices for online learning apps and activities. Therefore, the global smart education and learning market is slated to attract huge demand in the years to follow. The willingness of the masses to go digital with their daily endeavours shall drive maturity across the market.

Creation of a Digital Ecosystem

Several countries have set benchmarks to attain digital maturity in order to spur innovation and growth across their industries. This trend has fast-tracked the deployment of digital platforms that can leveraged by various industries such as healthcare, education, and public services. Some of the prominent trends that define the growth of the global smart education and learning market are explained herein.

Advent of various e-learning apps that provide relevant study materials to study of all grades. This trend has helped students who prefer on-the-go study tactics over conventional revisions.

Several Universities offer online courses that require students to subscribe to digital learning platforms.

The use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the education sector has uplifted the bar of training across the sector.

Several schools and educational institutes have embraced e-learning as a vital component of the education ecosystem. These institutes are investing in developing adequate infrastructure to facilitate smart education and learning.

Global Smart Education and Learning Market: Growth Drivers

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has compelled schools and educational institutions to discontinue on-premise classes. This has paved way for the development of e-learning platforms for the masses. Online classes and webinars have become an important part of the education sector in recent times. This trend shall give an impetus to the growth of the global smart education and learning market.

Creation of a digital economy across developed nations has fuelled the development of key technologies for smart learning and education. There is growing inclination of the masses to go digital in their daily feats.

Global Smart Education and Learning Market: Restraints to Growth

The unavailability of adequate infrastructure to execute e-learning has been a matter of concern for the education sector. Besides, poor internet connectivity, technical glitches, and other unanticipated errors are some of the problems that have restrained the growth of the global smart education and learning market. Leading providers will have to resolve the aforementioned challenges in order to grow in the market.

Global Smart Education and Learning Market: Key Players

Scholastic Corporation

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Adobe Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Smart Technologies Inc.

