A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest spend analytics engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a vaccine manufacturer based out of the US to help them with assessment of indirect procurement spend.

Today it's crucial to invest in analytical solutions to find the right mix of strategies to enhance supply chain efficiency. With the right mix of flexible operating models and advanced analytical tools, businesses can not only strengthen their market position but also emerge successfully from the crisis.

Engagement Summary

The client's existing centralized indirect procurement structure was proving to be expensive. The client was under pressure to gain immediate savings while realigning the supply chain organization structure for indirect categories. For this it needed to develop a comprehensive spend assessment of its indirect procurement spend. Improving cost savings in the indirect spend category. A US based vaccine production company wanted comprehensive global spend assessment of their indirect procurement spend.

According to the spend analytics experts at Quantzig, "Spend analytics is the best way to get and maintain remarkable visibility to identify the procurement spending of a business which can be helpful for any business."

Modern spend analytics tools and advanced solutions can help you master procurement management.

We Offer End-to-End Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

With the help of our innovative analytics solutions and supply chain insights, businesses can gain real-time visibility into supply chain operations and build resilient supply networks to navigate the crisis. Spend analytics solution can also help businesses to:

Reduce overall procurement spend

Improve cost savings

Spend analytics solution can also help businesses to turn supplier data into actionable insights that help improve overall performance.

The vaccine production company received detailed sourcing strategies, which it incorporated into its global procurement structure and supply chain initiatives. Based on insights on category based cost saving opportunities, the client was able to realize US$ 12 million in annual cost savings for indirect spend. To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

