Inventory management refers to the effective handling of the inventory or stock that a company holds. In retail, inventory management deals with the flow of goods from the manufacturers to warehouses and from these facilities to ultimately the point of sale. As such, retail inventory management is a key aspect of supply chain management and enables businesses to control and oversee inventory, storage of inventory, and control the amount of product for sale. Rightly managing the inventory can help businesses have the right products in the right quantity and avoid products being out of stock or funds being tied up in excess stock.

According to Quantzig's inventory management experts, "Accurate forecasting is a vital element of inventory management for small businesses. The forecasted sales figures should be largely based on factors such as the historical sales figures, predicted economic growth, market trends, and the promotions and marketing efforts involved."

Inventory Management Best Practices for SMEs

In this blog, we have discussed the techniques and best practices of inventory management for small business concerns:

Undertake stock audits Fine-tune forecasting methods Deploy cloud-based stock management software Leverage drop shipping methodologies Focus on quality control

Today the efficiency of a retail business solely depends on the retailer's ability to provide the right goods to the consumer, in the right quality, and quantity. Hence, it's quite evident that the entire process of retailing depends on an efficient inventory management system.

