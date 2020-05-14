Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the five best practices that can help you improve purchase order flow management.

We understand that manual purchase orders are inefficient and time-consuming to maintain

A purchase order is a document that authorizes a purchase transaction. This document mentions product descriptions, prices, discounts, quantities, date of shipment, terms of payment, and other terms and conditions. When the seller accepts all the terms and conditions mentioned in the purchase order, then the contract becomes legally binding on both the parties. A purchase order is used by the finance department of any company for forecasting and budgeting. Therefore, purchase order flow management becomes very essential for businesses that deal with large volumes of purchase orders. If any business fails at purchase order management, it can lead to chaos in the procurement and finance department. However, streamlining and organizing purchase order flow management is a time-consuming process for businesses.

Quantzig's analytics capabilities help companies analyze the lifecycle of purchase orders, right from the order creation stage to its closure.

According to Quantzig's purchase order flow management experts, "Purchase order management is an all-encompassing procurement solution that scales and streamlines all purchase and payment processes."

5 Purchase Order Flow Management Best Practices

In this article, our supply chain analytics experts have highlighted a few best practices, implementation of which can help companies to improve their efficiency within their purchase order flow management process.

Best practice #1: Assess existing workflows

Best practice #2: Establish a central supplier directory

Best practice #3: Improve authorization processes

Best practice #4: Focus on quality assurance

Best practice #5: Improve the cancellation process



For your purchase order management system to work efficiently, you need to track and analyze the existing process as designed and used on a day-to-day basis. An in-depth analysis of purchase order workflow can help you identify bottlenecks in the manual purchase order system. Also, it can guide in planning the purchase order lifecycle and can further help in addressing other inefficiencies in the business operations.

