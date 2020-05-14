Unique combination of learning, coaching and self-assessment for corporate learning;

Digital tools to enhance workplace performance;

A single digital platform offering real time data on learning progress and training costs.

Corporate training has been on a journey from learning to development to performance. But the continual challenge has been the ability to coordinate the most effective elements of learning in the most efficient way. Until now.

The Kaplan Performance Academy meets organizational needs by uniquely combining learning, coaching and assessments in a single digital platform. For the user, the Kaplan Performance Academy offers a suite of powerful self-assessment tools, learning tailored to individual needs, and one-on-one access to a coach. Kaplan's established global footprint and learning expertise means the platform can be localized where appropriate and globalized when required.

"This unique combination of critical tools delivers engaging and attainable learning, advancing performance at every step of a professional's career-from new hires, to middle managers, to established leaders," said Andy Perkins, Global Director, Kaplan Performance Academy. "Our platform is the first-of-its-kind, an innovative digital learning environment to enhance the performance of your people and business."

The Kaplan Performance Academy is available on any device, offering learning resources to busy professionals when and where they need it. It combines and choreographs the key elements in effective professional development-self-assessment, the opportunity to learn, the experimentation and application of that learning, and, crucially, the reflective practice necessary to bring about sustained, behavioral change.

"The effective measurement of learning return on investment is finally here," said Andrew Temte, CEO of Kaplan Professional. "The Kaplan Performance Academy delivers measurable and meaningful investment to an entire organization, connecting learning to commercial goals, ensuring the relevance and applicability of learning."

For more information on the Kaplan Performance Academy, visit https://www.kaplansolutions.com/kpa

About Kaplan Professional

Kaplan Professional, a division of Kaplan, Inc., is a leading provider of training and education services operating in more than 30 countries and working with over 10,000 corporations and businesses globally. Kaplan Professional helps professionals obtain certifications, licensure and designations that enable them to advance and succeed in their careers. Kaplan Professional partners with organizations to solve their talent management challenges through customized corporate learning and development solutions. Through live and online instruction, Kaplan Professional provides test preparation, licensing, continuing education and professional development programs to businesses and individuals in the accounting, insurance, securities, real estate, financial, wealth management, engineering and architecture industries. Kaplan, Inc. is part of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005562/en/

Contacts:

John Vita

john.vita@jsvcom.com

847/853-8283