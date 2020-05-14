Truvalue Labs Recognized with Four Prestigious Industry Awards in 2020

Company continues to receive recognition for depth and breadth of ESG data and research for investment professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Truvalue Labs™, the leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today announced it has been recognized with four industry awards year-to-date in 2020, totaling 12 awards over the past one-year period. Most recently, the company was recognized as "Best Alternative Data Provider" at the annual 2020 Technical Analyst Awards, a set of highly regarded awards that celebrate the best in technical analysis research, data and trading software for the financial markets. Truvalue Labs was also named a finalist in the "Best Specialist Product" category.

Earlier this year, Truvalue Labs was recognized as "Best Independent House for ESG Research" and "Best Disrupter within ESG Data Providers" at the ESG Investing Awards 2020, as well as "Best Data Provider - Alternative Data Sources" at the 2020 Fund Intelligence Tech & WSL Awards. Truvalue Labs continues to gain industry recognition because of its unique approach to leveraging AI and big data to uncover actionable insights based on information hidden in massive amounts of unstructured data.

"Our team is continuously seeking new ways to innovate and to deliver ESG insights that move the needle for the investment community," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO, Truvalue Labs. "We're thrilled with the continued industry recognition Truvalue Labs is receiving, which serves as a testament to our team and the value we're able to deliver to the industry. With ESG data as our main driver, we look forward to continuing to innovate and introduce new products to help diversify our offerings and serve our clients."

In March 2020, Truvalue Labs launched its COVID-19 data set and ESG dashboard, free to the public in response to the unfolding global humanitarian crisis. The dashboard, which utilizes a number of purpose-built COVID-19 signals to create data in real-time, keeps investors informed on industry, sector and company-specific impacts related to the current pandemic. The data set has been cited in multiple research reports, including a recent study by Harvard Business School and State Street, as well as the University of Siena and University of Oxford. For more information visit: coronavirus.truvaluelabs.com.

