Tobra Medical Inc.: Tobra Medical Announces Launch of Tobra Protection PPE Division

WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Tobra Medical Inc., a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection in surgical procedures, announced today the launch of Tobra Protection (PPE). This new business division of Tobra Medical, based in North Carolina, will be focused on providing a wide range of personal protective equipment (PPE), with a primary goal of trending towards American Made.

"Tobra Medical has recently leveraged our manufacturing relationships to help deliver over 24 million 3 ply face masks to facilities and business across the United States in an effort to reopen America and keep our healthcare workers and community safe," said Tobra Medical Founder and President Brad Collins. "Through this effort, Tobra has interacted with many Americans who strongly support bringing manufacturing and supply chain of PPE back to America and we will place an emphasis on making this happen."

As of the launch today, Tobra Medical has an inventory of 20 million 3 ply face masks, 100,000 washable/reusable face masks, 10,000 protective coveralls, and 25,000 face shields, all located in North Carolina, with a supply of 10 million nitrile medical grade examination gloves delivering next week. Businesses and facilities can learn more about the offering by visiting https://tobramedical.com/tobra-protection-ppe/ .

About Tobra Medical

Tobra Medical is headquartered in Wake Forest, NC and is a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection devices for use in the operating room. Founded in 2015 with a vision to innovate effective and economical autograft bone and specimen collection systems, Tobra Medical launched the Tobra Bone Basket and Tobra Specimen Basket in October 2017. Located in the Research Triangle Region of North Carolina, Tobra Medical leverages a collaboration of high performing medical engineers, surgeons, and operating room personnel to innovate solutions to improve better clinical patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tobramedical.com or email info@tobramedical.com

