FactMR: Demand for Aluminum Castings Stagnant amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Reduced Workforce and Logistical Challenges to Prevail Through 2020, Reveals Fact.MR

Manufacturing scalable, energy-efficient, and lightweight aluminum castings must be the priority of established players in the aluminum castings market to maintain steady growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Large-scale automotive productions in emerging markets across Asia is a predominant contributor to aluminum castings market. Boyed by their superior temperature resistance and extraordinary tensile strength, aluminum castings remain in demand, particularly in construction industry. A new study of Fact.MR projects the net revenue pool of aluminum castings market to expand 1.8X through the forecast period (2019-2029). Moreover, increasing uptake of aluminum castings in a number of sports utility vehicles is supplementing the market growth, according to the report.

"Heightening demand for fuel efficiency is driving consumption of ductile and non-magnetic ductile parts, including aluminum castings, which considerably reduces the overall vehicular weight," reports Fact.MR.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the aluminum castings market study-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2462

Key Takeaways of the Aluminum Castings Market Study

Die casting process remains highly preferred by manufacturers across the globe.

In terms of end use, transportation accounts for leading share in the global aluminum castings market.

East Asia accounts for 1/3 rd of total demand for aluminum castings.

of total demand for aluminum castings. Europe will hold substantial revenue share in the global aluminum castings market over the forecast period.

Key Drivers: Aluminum Castings Market

Stringent statutory regulations imposed by governments are favouring the growth of aluminum castings market.

Soaring demand for lightweight and ductile automotive components is boosting the sales of aluminum castings.

Enhanced product durability and energy-efficiency associated with aluminum castings will bode well for the market.

Proliferation of digital start-ups in Asia is supporting the growth of aluminum castings market in the region.

Enormous demand for aluminum castings in electric vehicles is stimulating the market growth.

Key Impediments: Aluminum Castings Market

Relatively high price point of aluminum castings is limiting its adoption across the globe, thereby hindering the market growth.

Aluminium components have slightly lower strength than steel which is retraining the growth of market.

Explore 96 tables and 191 figures of the study. Request ToC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/2462/aluminum-castings-market

Impact of COVID-19 on Aluminum Castings Market

The automotive industry where aluminum castings are predominantly used is experiencing massive shocks in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Oversupply from China, travel restrictions, and reduced workforce are major concerns hampering the growth of aluminum castings market. However, experts suggest that the market would be able to recover from the recent stagnation in demand by the end of 2020. Even though a strong economic rebound is still far away, the market will inch towards the end of Q2 2020. As of now, logistics is the biggest issue which may exacerbate China's supply surplus.

Competition Landscape of the Aluminum Castings Market

Some of the noteworthy companies profiled in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Endurance Technologies Limited, Alcast Technologies, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Alcoa Corporation, Walbro, Bodline Aluminum Inc., Ryobi Ltd., Gibbs Die Casting Corporation, Dynacast, and Consolidated Metco, Inc. Top players continue to develop scalable and efficient casting methods to stay afloat in the aluminum castings market. In addition, turnkey projects remain the top priority of key stakeholders, particularly in emerging economies. This decade will witness rapid integration of smart devices with lightweight aluminum components.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the aluminum castings market. The study provides compelling insights on the aluminum castings market on the basis of process (die casting, pressure die casting, permanent mold casting), end use (automotive, industrial, building & construction) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Aerospace Plastic Market - Fact.MR's detailed insights on the global aerospace plastic market covers macro-economic indicators, critical trends, and growth influencing factors for the course of forecast period (2020-2030).

Zeolites Market - Fact.MR's latest study on the global zeolites market encompasses crucial opportunities, drivers, and challenges for predefined projection period (2020-2030).

Nitrobenzene Market - Get deep-dive analysis on the global nitrobenzene market through Fact.MR's latest report covering end-use industries, emerging trends, and prominent players for 2020-2030.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Chemical & Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest chemicals market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1427/global-aluminum-castings-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589874/Demand-for-Aluminum-Castings-Stagnant-amid-COVID-19-Pandemic-Reduced-Workforce-and-Logistical-Challenges-to-Prevail-Through-2020-Reveals-FactMR