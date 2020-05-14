Philippines Sees Two Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bars List 2020, Sponsored by Perrier

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced in a virtual awards ceremony on 14th May at 1900hrs. The fifth edition of the annual ranking sees two bars from Philippines, with The Curator and The Back Room, while Jigger & Pony clinches the No.1 spot to take home TheBest Bar in Asia award.

50 Best decided to go ahead with publishing the 2020 list after consultation with the industry, in order to provide recognition to the bars and help promote positivity during the crisis. 50 Best stands with the global bar community as it prepares to recover from this unprecedented situation. For more information on how 50 Best is helping the bar community, please see the 50 Best for Recovery website.

Other special awards recipients include Manhattan, Singapore, winner of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award; Bar Trigona, Malaysia, winner of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award; Jay Khan, of Coa, Hong Kong, as Altos Bartenders' Bartender; No Sleep Club, Singapore, as Campari One To Watch; Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taiwan, winner of Heering Legend of the ListAward; The Old Man, Singapore, as London Essence Best New Opening;Bee's Knees, Japan, winner of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award and Bar Mood, Taiwan, winner of Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Seedlip.

Clinching The Best Bar in Philippines, sponsored by illycaffé, and coming in at No.42. is The Curator. Also on the list is The Back Room (moving up five places to No.45). The complete winners' list can be viewed at www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/list/1-50.

50 Best is also delighted to announce that it has confirmed its partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board to bring Asia's 50 Best Bars back to Singapore in 2021.

How the Asia's 50 Best Bars list is compiled

The Asia's 50 Best Bars list was introduced in 2016. The list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, an influential group of over 230 leaders in the Asia bar, comprising drinks journalists, bartenders and owners, and well-traveled cocktail aficionados. For more details, visit worlds50bestbars.com/asia/voting/the-voting-system.

