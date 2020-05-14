The "Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR-NSCLC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted EGFR-NSCLC epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Epidermal growth factor receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Epidermal growth factor receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Epidermal growth factor receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Epidermal growth factor receptor-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of EGFR-NSCLC

3. SWOT Analysis of EGFR-NSCLC

4. EGFR-NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-NSCLC in 2017: By Country

4.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of EGFR-NSCLC in 2030: By Country

5. EGFR-Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC

5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC

5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC

5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC

6. Diagnosis of NSCLC

6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC

6.2. Stages of NSCLC

6.3. Staging System

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM

7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States

7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States

7.4.4. Total EGFR NSCLC cases in the United States

7.4.5. Total EGFR NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United States

8. EU-5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.2. France

8.3. Italy

8.4. Spain

8.5. The United Kingdom

9. Japan Epidemiology

