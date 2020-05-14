Barwick Banking Company is the Latest Bank to Select Finastra's Fusion Phoenix Core

Local bank with deep roots will modernize its banking service with an open core and robust digital channels

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra announced that Barwick Banking Company (Barwick Bank) is the latest community-facing financial institution to choose Fusion Phoenix core to help transform it into a modern, digitally-enabled institution. In addition to the Fusion Phoenix core, run from the Azure cloud, the bank will use Fusion Digital Banking, Fusion Analytics, and a number of other ancillary products from Finastra to modernize the bank.

"Founded in 1907, Barwick Bank has deep roots in southern Georgia, and we are committed to the communities we serve," said Jim Bange, CEO, Barwick Bank. "However, in order to best serve these communities, we need to deliver the latest banking tools our customers demand, including electronic banking services and other products to simplify and improve their banking experience."

Bange and his partners acquired Barwick Bank in late 2019, seeking to maintain the viability of the bank, while expanding its geographic footprint and profitability. They were familiar with Fusion Phoenix, having used it at previous institutions they had run, and were confident it would meet their needs for a modern and open core banking platform. Bange added, "In our search for a new core banking system, we looked at a number of the leading solutions in the marketplace. We know that Fusion Phoenix enables the delivery of excellent customer-facing solutions and has a simple and intuitive interface for our employees. Not insignificantly, the cloud delivery model takes the technology burden off our shoulders and will enable us to deliver new innovative solutions quickly and easily."

"Barwick Bank is taking bold steps to transform the institution into one that will satisfy its customers both today and in the future, and we are excited to be their trusted partner in this journey," said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. "With technology evolving at lightspeed, community banks can be challenged to stay ahead of the products and solutions their customers want. But with Fusion Phoenix, Barwick Bank will be able to differentiate itself, delighting existing customers and capturing new account holders, creating operational efficiencies, and ultimately becoming better able to serve the community to which it belongs."

This announcement builds on Fusion Phoenix's strong momentum in the past year, with a number of banks, including Seattle Bank and FNBT, selecting the core. Increasingly, banks realize the value of a comprehensive, dynamic core system that can futureproof a bank's business, rather than limit innovation.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

