EQS Group-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2020-05-14 / 16:18 Media Release *SoftwareONE shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting* *Stans, Switzerland, 14 May 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, had all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors approved by its shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting.* At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in Stans without audience based on Article 6a of the Swiss Federal Government's Ordinance 2 on measures to fight Covid-19, shareholders approved all proposals through voting instructions to the independent proxy. Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: "In these unprecedented times, we all have to adapt the way we communicate and work. SoftwareONE's AGM this year was held in accordance with the guidance from the federal authorities to best protect the health and safety of our shareholders and employees. I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to our shareholders for their understanding and continuous support of our company." The AGM approved the Annual Report (including the Management Report), the Annual Statutory and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2019 and in a non-binding (consultative) vote, the Compensation Report for 2019. A dividend of CHF 0.21 per share was approved and will be paid out of non-Swiss capital contribution reserves on 22 May 2020. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as from 19 May 2020 and the dividend record date is 20 May 2020. The shareholders voted in favor of granting discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2019. The shareholders re-elected Daniel von Stockar as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Beat Curti, José Alberto Duarte, Andreas Fleischmann, René Gilli, Johannes Huth, Timo Ihamuotila, Peter Kurer, Marie-Pierre Rogers, and Jean-Pierre Saad were re-elected as members of the Board for another term of office until the 2021 AGM, while Marina Nielsen did not stand for re-election. The shareholders also re-elected all members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Johannes Huth, Peter Kurer, Marie-Pierre Rogers and Daniel von Stockar for a one-year term of office until the 2021 AGM. The shareholders re-elected Keller KLG, Zurich, Switzerland as Independent Proxy and Ernst & Young AG as Auditor for a one-year term of office. Furthermore, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2021 AGM and the maximum aggregate compensation of the Executive Board for the 2021 financial year. Shareholders also voted in favor of an increase of the maximum aggregate compensation for the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2020. The final results of the AGM are available here [1] on SoftwareONE's website. *CONTACT* Panthea Derks, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com Anna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com *ABOUT SOFTWAREONE* SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,400 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com [2]. SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans *CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION* This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 