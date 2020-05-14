Shareholders agreed to the Board of Directors' recommendations for all proposed resolutions

Election of Jacques Theurillat as new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Etienne Jornod appointed Honorary Chairman by the Board of Directors

Confirmation of all members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election and election of Gilbert Achermann as new member

Dividend of CHF 2.00 approved

Regulatory News:

At the 92nd Annual General Meeting of Vifor Pharma Ltd., shareholders approved all proposed resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors.

In view of the current situation and based on Art. 6a of Ordinance 2, issued by the Swiss Federal Council, regarding measures against containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19), shareholders were not permitted to attend the event in person. Shareholders exercised their rights exclusively through the independent proxy and 69% of the share capital was represented.

Shareholder approvals

Shareholders approved the 2019 Vifor Pharma Annual Report, the Vifor Pharma Ltd. 2019 Annual Financial Statements, and the Vifor Pharma Group 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements as well as an extension of the Authorized Capital until 14 May 2022 by approving the respective amendment to the Articles of Association. The maximum possible 2020 remuneration for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee was also approved, as well as the 2019 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. Shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee for the financial year 2019. A dividend of CHF 2.00, as proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved and will be paid to shareholders on 20 May 2020.

Board of Directors re-elections

The Annual General Meeting re-elected all members proposed and elected Gilbert Achermann as new member of the Board of Directors. Shareholders also elected Jacques Theurillat as new Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Etienne Jornod who decided not stand for re-election after 25 years. The Board of Directors sincerely thanks him for many years of distinguished service and recognized his long-standing and successful leadership by appointing him as Honorary Chairman.

The Board of Directors is now composed of the following members: Jacques Theurillat (Chairman), Gilbert Achermann, Prof. Dr. hon. Michel Burnier, Dr. Romeo Cerutti, Dr. Sue Mahony, Kim Stratton and Dr. Gianni Zampieri.

Remuneration Committee confirmed

The following members of the Board of Directors were re-elected to the Remuneration Committee for a term of one year: Prof. Dr. hon. Michel Burnier, Dr. Romeo Cerutti, and Dr. Sue Mahony.

