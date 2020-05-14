As of Monday June 8, 2020, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. From that date, the new futures contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the final go-live date. The final go-live date will be communicated in a separate notice shortly. The Mini OMXS30 Futures contract is a standardized futures contract but with a smaller contract notional value than the existing OMXS30 Futures contract, enabling more granular hedging possibilities and a lower entry barrier to the listed futures market in terms of capital. In Genium INET, the Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts will use S30MIN as the underlying ID in order to differentiate the contracts from the current standard futures contracts. The attachment to this Exchange Notice contains the following information: -- Contract specification -- Market model specifications -- Technical product information -- Margin parameter and margin netting -- Member testing -- Time plan For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=776085