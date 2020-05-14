Quickx: Thomas Schmitz appointed as the newest member on the Advisory Board of QuickX

ST. JULIANS, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / QuickX - a revolutionary entity in the Blockchain Technology that brings forth the blockchain favorable & crypto centric solutions amid the global market, announced the appointment of Mr. Thomas Schmitz as the newest member on the Advisory Board. He will be guiding the marketing initiatives and activities of QuickX, globally.

Thomas Schmitz is a well-known name in the Marketing Industry beholding a successive career of over three decades in Direct Sales and Affiliate Marketing. Prior to joining hands with QuickX, Mr. Schmitz was associated with Dubli as the Senior Vice President, and then in the capacity of Chief Networking Officer. In his career, he has broken varied records in various arenas in the past. He is also responsible for building over 500,000 associates globally. Besides his skill of leading people to success, Mr. Schmitz is also an established Keynote Speaker. Owing to his unique style of speaking, employing various entertaining and motivational techniques, which the QuickX Community will benefit from during roadshows and blockchain events.

QuickX started its journey in 2016 and ever since then, it has been bringing about some notable changes in the world of cryptocurrency. Thomas Schmitz with his years of experience in Network Marketing is expected to take the vision of the Founders, Dr. Vaibhav Adhlakha, and Dr. Kshitij Adhlakha to every corner of the world. Having conceptualized and made a revolutionary product and continuing to develop more crypto supporting products and services, Mr. Schmitz will be guiding all the marketing initiatives within the QuickX Community and beyond QuickX, globally.

"We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our Advisory Board, Thomas brings a broader spectrum of knowledge and years of experience to QuickX that will assist us to develop the acceptance of our new-age technology, globally. Down the line, we see ourselves bringing crypto to day-to-day use and gaining wider acceptance, globally. And in Thomas we believe, we have found a partner, who will help us bridge the gaps between our technology team, the market makers and the end-user, with his ability to easily explain even the complicated high-tech products to people who are new to this segment." stated Dr. Kshitij Adhlakha, COO-Founder: QuickX on the joining of Mr. Thomas Schmitz.



COO-Founder Kshitij Adhlakha (left) with Marketing Expert Thomas Schmitz (right)

QuickX with utmost honor and pride welcomes Thomas Schmitz to the Board of Advisors and looks forward to a long and fruitful association.

