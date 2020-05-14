Second meeting scheduled for June 25, 2020

Update on Covid-19 activities

Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), which specializes in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announces that its Annual General Meeting convened on May 14, 2020 could not validly conduct business due to the quorum required not being reached, and that a new Annual General Meeting will be convened to vote on the same agenda on June 25, 2020 at 2:00pm in closed session, without shareholders or other people allowed to assist being physically present.

As stated in the press release published by the Company on April 21, 2020, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting held today and chaired by Mr. Pierre Morgon, Chairman of the Theradiag Board of Directors, took place in closed session, with shareholders being given the option to attend via a conference call.

Shareholders who voted by post or who appointed a proxy together represented 879 054 shares with voting rights attached, out of the 8 629 002 shares comprising the share capital with voting rights attached. Given that the quorum accounted for 10.817 of the share capital, the Annual General Meeting could not therefore validly conduct business. As such, without the quorum required to vote on ordinary and extraordinary resolutions, none of the resolutions submitted was put to a vote.

Shareholders are hereby informed that an Annual General Meeting on second call will be convened on June 25, 2020 at 2:00pm. In the same way, the latter will be held in closed session, without shareholders being physically present, and will address the same agenda. A second notice of meeting will be published on May 22, 2020 in the French official legal announcement publication BALO

All documents relating to the General Meeting are being made available in French on the Company's website within the legal deadlines (https://www.theradiag.com/assemblee-generale

If you are a Theradiag shareholder and wish to participate in voting on resolutions, you may:

vote by internet, via the VOTACCESS platform: this method is highly recommended in light of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis . This platform will be open for the second AGM from May 22, 2020 until June 24, 2020 at 3:00pm.

. This platform will be open for the second AGM vote by proxy or by post, pursuant to the terms set out in the second notice of meeting. The votes will be taken into account until June 22, 2020 included.

A voting guide in French, containing all the terms and conditions as well as the voting deadlines for the General Meeting on second call will be made available to all shareholders on the company's website on May 22, 2020.

Votes casted by shareholders by post or online for the first General Meeting will remain valid, and will be counted for the second call of the General Meeting.

Voting will only take place remotely, prior to the General Meeting and in accordance with the specific conditions for general meetings in closed session. Shareholders will not be able to submit draft amendments or new resolutions during the General Meeting.

Due to the impossibility to ask questions during the General Meeting, Theradiag recommends that shareholders who wish to do so send their written questions, as from the second notice of the General Meeting, together with a certificate of account registration, and this by favouring sending them by e-mail (AG@theradiag.com). They will be taken into account upon receipt at the latest on the fourth working day preceding the date of the General Meeting, i.e. by midnight, Paris time, on Friday 19 June 2020.

Finally, shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, convened for a second time by conference call held in French, details of which will be communicated at a later date. The presentation will be made available on the Company's website at the beginning of the General Meeting under the dedicated section https://www.theradiag.com/category/presentations-financieres/.

For any question regarding the voting arrangements, please email the Investor Relations department at theradiag@newcap.eu.

Furthermore, following its most recent release on April 22, 2020, the Company provides an update on the specific activities linked to the Covid-19.

Covid-19 serology testing

Theradiag confirms it continues its commitment to the fight against Covid-19. With public authorities extending the scope of testing to serology, Theradiag, a specialist in immunology, is deploying its expertise in antibody dosage testing to help fight the pandemic.

Theradiag is currently developing and will market as soon as possible two different types of serology tests. The Company will produce rapid diagnostic tests as well as tests based on its ELISA (Enzyme Linked ImmunoSorbent Assay) technology. At the end of April, the Company initiated a validation procedure for serology test kits with the National Reference Center in Paris (CNR) and other external assessors. This procedure is ongoing.

In addition, the French National Authority for Health (HAS) confirmed on May 1, 2020, the validity of the approach of serological tests in ELISA format, such as those developed by Theradiag.

Participation in new Covid-19 clinical trials

Meanwhile, Theradiag continues to participate in clinical evaluations of the bioavailability to help evaluate the bioavailability (dosage) of biotherapies used in Covid-19 treatment candidates, in particular Tocilizumab.

Theradiag reminds that the results of these tests are not published, and that work relating to serology tests, although well under way, currently only represents a non-recurring activity. The Company does not have sufficient information to assess the potential impact of the clinical results of these evaluations, or to measure at this stage a potential effect of its "Serology Test" activities. Therefore, the Company confirms that it has not, for the time being, recorded in its forecasts any potential effect of these activities on its 2020 sales.

This initiative once again confirms the major role played by Theradiag, and its leading position in the field of biotherapy monitoring.

The Company will continue to keep the market and its stakeholders informed of any progress made in this regard as soon as it is relevant.

Disposal of Theradiag shares by HOB BIOTECH GROUP CORP. LTD.

The Company can confirm that HOB BIOTECH GROUP CORP. LTD. has informed it that it sold all of its Theradiag shares, as published by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on May 7, 2020.

Financial calendar:

- Annual General Meeting convened for a second time, on June 25, 2020

- H1 2020 revenue, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

- H1 2020 results, Monday, September 21, 2020

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005671/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Claire Riffaud

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr