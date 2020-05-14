The "Iceland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Developments

Regulator increases MTRs;

Government adds ISK450 million to Telecommunications Fund for fibre network builds;

Farice planning new IRIS submarine cable to Ireland and the UK;

Sn extends 500Mb/s FttP service to northern areas of Iceland;

Sminns LTE network delivering data at up to 300Mb/s;

LTE licensees providing 99% population coverage;

Includes the regulators market data to June 2019, operator data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Iceland has one of the smallest yet most progressive telecom markets in Europe. There is effective competition in the mobile and broadband markets, with a number of players having emerged to challenge the dominance of the two leading operators Sminn and Sn, which have interests across the telecom sectors.

Sn was formerly Vodafone Iceland before being rebranded to reflect the company's move into broadband and broadcasting following its December 2017 acquisition of most of the telecoms and media interests of 365 Media. The new entrant Nova has become the leading player in the mobile market and has quickly expanded its presence in the fixed-line segment, particularly in fibre.

The telecom market has shown some resilience in recent years following the significant economic downturn a decade ago, supported by continuing investment in mobile and fixed-line broadband infrastructure by operators as well as by the government's Telecommunications Fund which is supporting Next Generation Access networks, particularly in rural areas.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally.

During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Country overview

4 COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

4.1 Economic considerations and responses

4.2 Mobile devices

4.3 Subscribers

4.4 Infrastructure

5 Telecommunications market

5.1 Historical overview

6 Regulatory environment

6.1 Historical overview

6.2 Regulatory authority

6.3 Fixed-line developments

6.4 Mobile network developments

7 Mobile market

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.4 Major mobile operators

7.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)

8 Fixed-line broadband market

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Broadband statistics

8.3 Government policies

8.4 Fixed-line broadband technologies

9 Fixed network operators

9.1 Sminn

9.2 Sn

10 Telecommunications infrastructure

10.1 Overview of the national telecom network

10.2 VoIP

10.3 International infrastructure

11 Data centres

Companies Mentioned

Sn (Vodafone Iceland)

Sminn

Nova

Tal

365 Media

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ep5fy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005679/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900