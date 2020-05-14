Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Eurotunnel is delighted to hear the French Government plans to open up internal tourism for its residents, heralding a socially responsible summer season for all.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, which carried more than 11 million passengers in road vehicles between the UK and France in 2019, enables its customers to cross the Channel without leaving their vehicle and without any physical contact with others.

For several weeks, Eurotunnel teams have been preparing for reopening tourist travel to foster the vital link between the United Kingdom, France and other European countries. Investments made in a smart and healthy border over the past three years prove their usefulness even more in these circumstances.

British tourists, who spend billions of Euros in France during the summer season can demonstrate how to ensure safe and healthy travel for all by respecting government advice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005675/en/

Contacts:

Getlink Contacts

For UK media enquiries contact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com