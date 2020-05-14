Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting data from clinical trials of medicines that are being developed in-house and through partnerships with Novartis, MorphoSys and Takeda will be presented at the upcoming 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Meeting (ASCO20; May 29 May 31); and at the virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA25; June 11 14).

"We are pleased to have virtual platforms such as ASCO20 and EHA25 to continue sharing important data with the scientific community in a timely manner," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "These data demonstrate the strength of our broad oncology portfolio and our partnerships; and reinforce our commitment to finding solutions that can help meet patients' needs."

Key abstracts accepted by ASCO and EHA include:

ASCO Abstracts

Oral, poster discussion and poster sessions, as well as track-based clinical science symposia, accepted for presentation at ASCO will be available on demand beginning Friday, May 29, 2020, 8:00 AM ET.

Oral Presentations

Capmatinib in Patients with High-Level MET-Amplified Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Results from the Phase 2 GEOMETRY mono-1 Study(Abstract #9509, Session: MET Mutations: The Meat of the Matter)1

Interim Analysis (IA) of OPTIC: A Dose-Ranging Study of Three Ponatinib (PON) Starting Doses (Abstract #7502, Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant)2

E-Poster Presentations

An Independent Review of Arterial Occlusive Events (AOEs) in the Ponatinib (PON) Phase 2 PACE Trial (NCT01207440) in Patients (pts) with Ph+ Leukemia (Abstract #7550, Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant)2

Re-MIND Study: A Propensity Score-Based 1:1 Matched Comparison of Tafasitamab Lenalidomide (L-MIND) Versus Lenalidomide Monotherapy (Real-World Data) in Transplant-Ineligible Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (r/r) Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) (Abstract #8020, Session: Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia)3

Safety and Efficacy of Pemigatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Combination Therapy in Patients (pts) with Advanced Malignancies: Results from FIGHT-101, an Open-Label Phase 1/2 study (Abstract #3606, Session: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology)

Capmatinib in Patients with METex14-Mutated or High-Level MET-Amplified Advanced Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Results from Cohort 6 of the Phase 2 GEOMETRY mono-1 study (Abstract #9520, Session: Lung Cancer-Non-Small Cell Metastatic)1

Pan-Cancer Analysis of FGFR1-3 Genomic Alterations to Reveal a Complex Molecular Landscape (Abstract #3620, Session: Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology)

EHA Abstracts

Oral abstract presentations and e-posters accepted for presentation at EHA will be available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform beginning Friday, June 12, 2020, at 8:30 AM CEST.

Oral Presentations

Addition of Parsaclisib, a PI3Kd inhibitor, in Patients with Suboptimal Response to Ruxolitinib (Rux): A Phase 2 Study in Patients (Pts) with Myelofibrosis (MF) (Abstract S216, Session: Novel Therapies and Pitfalls in MPN)

Ruxolitinib Versus Best Available Therapy in Patients with Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Overall Response Rate by Baseline Characteristics in the Randomized Phase 3 REACH2 Trial (Abstract S255, Session: Stem Cell Transplantation Clinical: Graft-Versus-Host Disease)1

GRAVITAS-301: A Randomized, Double-Blind Phase 3 Study of Itacitinib or Placebo in Combination with Corticosteroids for Initial Treatment of Patients with Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (Abstract S256, Session: Stem Cell Transplantation Clinical: Graft-Versus-Host Disease)

Interim Analysis from the OPTIC Trial, a Dose-Ranging Study of 3 Starting Doses of Ponatinib (Abstract S172, Session: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Clinical)2

Re-MIND Study: Comparison of Tafasitamab Lenalidomide (L-Mind) vs Lenalidomide Monotherapy (Real-World Data) in Transplant-Ineligible Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (Abstract S238, Aggressive Lymphomas: Observational Studies)3

E-Poster Presentations

Real-World Survival in Elderly Patients with Myelofibrosis in the United States: Ruxolitinib Exposed vs Unexposed (Abstract EP1124, Session: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical)

Real-World Survival in Elderly Patients with Myelofibrosis in the United States: Pre- vs Post-Ruxolitinib Approval (Abstract EP1120, Session: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical)

Machine-Learning to Predict Hydroxyurea (HU) Failure and Incidence of Thromboembolic Events (TEs) with HU vs Ruxolitinib Switch Therapy in Polycythemia Vera Patients (Abstract EP1117, Session: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical)1

Patient-Reported Physical, Emotional and Economic Impact of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms in an Expansion of the MPN Landmark Survey (Abstract EP1112, Session: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical)1

Ruxolitinib in PV Patients Resistant and/or Intolerant to Hydroxyurea: Interim Analysis of a European Multi-Centric Observational Study (Abstract EP1115, Session: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical)1

Treatment and Disease Management Practices in Patients with MPNs in 6 Countries: An Expansion of the MPN Landmark Survey (Abstract EP1123, Session: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical)1

Retrospective Independent Review of Arterial Occlusive Events (AOEs) in the Phase 2 PACE Trial of Ponatinib in Philadelphia Chromosome Positive (Ph+) Leukemia (Abstract EP759, Session: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Clinical)2

The Real-Life Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Ponatinib "Topase" Reveals Induction of Deep Molecular Responses in a Cohort of 75 TKI-Resistant or Intolerant patients with CML (Abstract EP765, Session: Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Clinical)

Combination of Tafasitamab (MOR208) and Lenalidomide Enhances Tumor Cell Death of B-cell Lymphoma in Vitro (Abstract EP1343, Session: Lymphoma Biology Translational Research)3

Long-Term Outcomes from the Phase II L-MIND Study of Tafasitamab (Mor208) Plus Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (Abstract EP1201, Session: Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Clinical)3

Expression of CD19 Antigen on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cells After Tafasitamab (Anti-CD19) Treatment: Phase I Trial Data (Abstract EP671, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Related Disorders Biology Translational Research)3

For full session details and data presentation listings, please see the ASCO20 (https://meetinglibrary.asco.org) and EHA25 (https://learningcenter.ehaweb.org/eha) online programs.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from the Company's or partner company's ongoing clinical development pipeline, and whether or when any development compounds will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, its presentation plans for the upcoming ASCO and EHA meetings and its goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses; expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1Novartis-sponsored; 2Takeda-sponsored; 3MorphoSys-sponsored

