The disposable protective clothing market is expected to grow by USD 1.23 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 has seen a surge in most of the countries including the US, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. This is driving the demand for disposable coverall, facemasks, and gloves, which is expected to fuel the growth of the disposable protective clothing market during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Government agencies across the world are implementing various standards to prevent the incidence of impact-related injuries in hazardous environments. For instance, Regulation (EU) 2016/425 is one of the European performance standards that defines legal obligations to ensure that PPE provides the highest level of protection against risks. Similarly, OSHA sets safety work standards for various industries, which compels employers to provide appropriate protective gear to employees who are exposed to harmful chemicals, gas, and biohazards. Many such stringent regulations regarding worker protection will drive the growth of the global disposable protective clothing market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising awareness about safety at workplaces will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Rising Awareness About Safety at Workplaces

Workplaces across industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, chemicals, and food processing operate in high risks environments with the presence of gas, particles, or harmful chemicals. Hazards in such conditions can result in severe injuries, such as cuts and chemical burns. Such incidences increase the need for emergency doctor visits and can also lead to costly compensation claims from workers. With growing awareness about the risks associated with injuries at workplaces, employers are exhibiting increased demand for disposable protective clothing. Also, the price of disposable protective clothing is lower than reusable protective clothing. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global disposable protective clothing market during the forecast period.

"Increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards and the increasing demand from the informal sector will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Disposable Protective Clothing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the disposable protective clothing market by end-user (manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, healthcare, and others) and geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the disposable protective clothing market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a well-established healthcare sector in the region.

