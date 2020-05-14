The global venturi mask market is expected to grow by USD 1.12 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 13%.

The global venturi mask market is expected to witness a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19. The extension of containment efforts is leading to increased demand and reduced production. Hence, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, thereby resulting in an improved topline growth of market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders. In addition, the increasing focus on improved product designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the venturi mask market.

The prevalence of various chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and OSA is increasing significantly across the world. As of 2017, about three out of every 100 people in India and about 25.2 million in the US had asthma. The prevalence of such chronic conditions increases with risk factors such as air pollution, diabetes, smoking, and obesity. Also, the rapid expansion of the global geriatric population has further increased the number of respiratory disorders. Venturi masks are widely used in oxygen therapy to manage chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and OSA. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the global venturi mask market during the forecast period.

Major Five Venturi Mask Companies:

Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Airways surgical Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Oxygen Therapy Products, Aerosol Therapy Products, Critical Care Anaesthesia Therapy, Anaesthesia Therapy Products, Airotrach Per Cutaneous Tracheostomy Kit, and Components. The company offers Airo Multi Flow Venturi Mask. It is a multi-flow oxygen mask for patients who require controlled oxygen therapy, especially in the case of patients with asthma and COPD.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers Adult Venturi-style masks. These are under-the-chin style masks that feature six diluter jets and are supplied with flextube, humidification hood, and tubing.

Besmed Health Business Corp.

Besmed Health Business Corp. operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers venturi masks that have an adjustable nose clip, with anti-crush 7ft, tubing and are available with various oxygen diluters to accommodate child to adult patients.

Braun Co. Ltd.

Braun Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Medical, Security, and Veterinary. The company offers Oxygen Venturi Masks with Fixed Oxygen Connection. These masks are available with a choice of concentration and a complete 1.8m tubing, for use on adult patients only.

Flexicare (Group) Ltd.

Flexicare (Group) Ltd. operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers Single Venturi Masks incorporated with a venturi barrel that uses the Bernoulli principle to provide a predetermined and fixed concentration of oxygen.

Venturi Mask Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

COPD

Asthma

Others

Venturi Mask Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

