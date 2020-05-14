BOOK LAUNCH: "Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy" A Book by Gisele Maxwell

A book by Gisele Maxwell, which takes you on a business mindset journey

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / ABOUT THE BOOK: "Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy," is not only about generating money, it is a book that holds you accountable for being the best version of yourself in a business setting. Gisele pinpoints practices to instigate and accelerate your entrepreneur mind. She provides a roadmap as well as anecdotes from her own life to precisely show her readers how to create a business that will light up your soul.

LAUNCH DATE: The author will launch her book online through Amazon.com, on May, 27th 2020. Gisele's book will be available in 11 countries.

PRAISE: Peggy McColl, New York Times Best Selling Author, says; "Read this book if you have the desire to experience fulfilment in every area of your life. Gisele has created a phenomenal resource to provide you with the guidance to produce true riches and richness. Follow her guidance and enjoy the results." Katia Stern, author of "You Were Born WOW" and Jack Canfield protégé, reveals... "I wish I had this book to help me decide whether to continue my law career or start my own coaching business. I wanted to be free and rich, and Gisele explains exactly how to do that, without having to go through the emotional overwhelm."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Gisele Maxwell is a scientist, businesswoman, business coach and author. Originally from France, where she earned a Ph.D. in Physics, she came to the United States to conduct post-doctoral research at Stanford University. After successfully holding several managerial positions in various companies, she became co-founder and CEO of her own company and held that position for 12 years. Her journey as a CEO and businessperson compelled her to share her insights to help other aspiring entrepreneurs start their own businesses. Her varied life experiences led her to write Free and Rich Beyond Wealthy.

