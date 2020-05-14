ShowStoppers(R) TV Features Tools, Products for Overcoming Cabin Fever from GoSun, Stern Pinball, SunnyBag in Press Conference Broadcast to Journalists Worldwide

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Today's online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV featured three companies with tools and products for "Overcoming Cabin Fever" - connecting GoSun, Stern Pinball and SunnyBag with technology and business journalists around the globe.

Creating the first series of showcase events on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage, the broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

Journalists from 33 countries registered in advance to attend the one-hour broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for ten minutes, with questions moderated by Andrea Smith, award-winning technology reporter for broadcast, print and digital outlets, producer, consultant and speaker. At the end of the broadcast, each company was provided a private virtual meeting room to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

GoSun introduced "the worlds's first Solar Water Purifier and Portable Hand washing station. Now you can go outside, just to fill your tank with gas, or go camping -- and wash your hands whenever and wherever you are. Solar Cooking outdoors: Allows you to entertain your family without smoke and entertain your relatives and friends with solar recipes. Solar Cooling without Ice: Keep extra food cold without having to go to the store to get ice. Works even at the beach," said Patrick Sherwin, chief executive officer.

Jack Danger, global brand ambassador for Stern Pinball, said "People are physically connecting to pinball by disconnecting from the news and other negative distractions. This is due to the raw, physical nature of pinball and the intense connection associated with the touch of skin and machine. The love of pinball is generational and a part of the global culture and family unit. There's nothing that can offer the same type of immersive entertainment experience as pinball. Nothing can replicate the physical connection one has with a pinball machine."

Stefan Ponsold, chief executive officer and founder of SunnyBag, said "Our product line features two solar backpacks, two solar chargers and two powerbanks at the moment. The Sunnybag ICONIC is a fashionable backpack and has a solar panel directly integrated into the front of the 20l backpack. The 7 Watt panel actually works as a major design element and gives this backpack its unique look. The Sunnybag LEAF PRO is a light-weight and ultra-robust solar charger for outdoor activities such as hiking, climbing, cycling or camping. It delivers 7.5 Watts of power."

About ShowStoppers TV

ShowStoppers TV is a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world. "ShowStoppers TV" premiered 2 Apr. 2020 with five technology companies demonstrating tools, products and services for staying healthy and connected as COVID-19 changes everything - CarePredict, the Internet of Things Consortium, MaxPro, Numa and Terawatt. The 23 April episode featured Jabra, nect.WORLD, OWC and Ten One Design with products for Working From Home.

"We know how challenging it is now to do business, to make a difference," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "We believe ShowStoppers TV builds on our extensive event production experience to create showcase events on the digital screen that help multiple companies connect with journalists globally in order to launch new products and services that cope with today's new realities."

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

