The global enteral syringe market is expected to decline by USD 196.72 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a majority of the population across the world. The pandemic has increased hospitalizations and a large number of patients are being admitted to intensive care units. This has increased the consumption of enteral syringe across the world and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global enteral syringe market during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of critical care conditions. In addition, increasing M&A activities are anticipated to boost the growth of the enteral syringe market.

The prevalence of critical care conditions such as head and neck cancer, preterm births, LBW infants, motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and other conditions is increasing across the globe. The prevalence of most of these conditions increases with risk factors such as smoking and frequent consumption of alcohol. In June 2018, nearly 91,200 people were diagnosed with oral cancer in the US alone. Patients with oral cancer cannot swallow food and hence require enteral syringes. Similarly, the growing number of preterm births and LBW infants is increasing the demand for enteral nutrition to ensure optimal growth and health of infants. Therefore, the increase in the number of such critical care conditions is expected to fuel the growth of the global enteral syringe market during the forecast period.

Major Five Enteral Syringe Companies:

Amsino International Inc.

Amsino International Inc. operates its business through segments such as STERILE WATER AND SALINE, AMSafe MEDICATION DELIVERY SYSTEMS, AMSure ENTERAL FEEDING SYSTEMS, and Others. The company offers AMSure flat top piston syringe. It is an enteral feeding syringe with a crafted O-ring plunger and ENFit connector, which eliminates misconnection and provides patient safety.

Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical Inc. operates its business through segments such as Chronic care and Pain management. The company offers Neo3. It is an OTC reusable ENFit home syringe designed with durable polypropylene plunger and silicone O-ring gasket.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Omnifix enteral syringes. These are compatible with male connectors such as enteral Y-Port and gastro tubes and are used for enteral drug delivery.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers ENFit enteral syringes. They are designed to prevent misconnection with other devices and are available in different sizes ranging from 0.5 ml to 60 ml.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers ENFit female syringe. It is an enteral syringe with BD UniVia connection and accessories, which enables safe and rapid oral medication administration.

Enteral Syringe Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Disposable syringes

Reusable syringes

Enteral Syringe Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

