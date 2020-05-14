Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases shares

Chairman of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro, Dag Mejdell has on May 14, 2020, through his company Nobel Partners AS, purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 22.15 per share.
New holding is 45 000 shares.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
NORSK HYDRO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de