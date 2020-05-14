Anzeige
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
14.05.20
19:10 Uhr
2,005 Euro
-0,048
-2,34 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9982,01919:51
1,9992,01219:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2020 | 19:41
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases shares

Chairman of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro, Dag Mejdell has on May 14, 2020, through his company Nobel Partners AS, purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 22.15 per share.
New holding is 45 000 shares.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

