Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 27, 2020

Management to Discuss the Company's Ongoing Commitment as a Leading Global Provider of PPE for the Defense Against COVID-19

DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that its management will participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Lakeland President and Chief Executive Officer Charles D. Roberson and Chief Financial Officer Allen Dillard will be participating in the conference. Management will discuss its ongoing commitment as a leading global provider of personal protective equipment ("PPE") for the defense against COVID-19 and other industrial uses. The one-on-one format event will provide for individual conference calls to be conducted throughout the day with institutional investors.

Presentation materials will be made available on the morning of the conference on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management at the conference should contact their Craig-Hallum representative or Lakeland IR representative Jordan Darrow at 512-551-9296.

Lakeland offers multiple products which may be used in combatting COVID-19, including garments from its proprietary MicroMax® and ChemMax® lines. Recommended products include but are not limited to the following:

MicroMax® NS

MicroMax NS is a line of general purpose protective clothing that can be used in work environments where hazardous or nonhazardous contaminants may be present. Very economical and lightweight, MicroMax NS features a high Moisture Vapor Transmission Rate (MVTR) for added wearer comfort. Liquid under pressure will not pass through MicroMax NS fabric, making it an ideal solution for power washing and wastewater treatment plants. This also allows MicroMax NS to provide the Blood and Viral protection that many other well-known brands do not. Additional information available: https://www.lakeland.com/uploads/data-sheets/US/Disposable/MicroMax-NS-DataSheet.pdf

MicroMAX® TS

MicroMAX TS products are made with MicroMAX NS fabric with stitched and sealed seams for a liquid tight seal. CE Type 4 protection with superior barrier against biological and infectious hazards. Certified to EN 14126 and passes all the required tests in the highest class. Additional information available: https://www.lakeland.com/uploads/data-sheets/Asia-Pacific/Disposable/Micromax-TS.pdf

ChemMax® 1

ChemMax 1 is constructed with a unique polyethylene barrier film and a continuous filament polypropylene nonwoven fabric. The garment provides economical, lightweight protection against most industrial acid and base chemicals. Bloodborne pathogen and viral protection make it a cost-effective option for wastewater treatment facilities. ChemMax 1 also meets the requirements of EN-1149 for Electrostatic available with serged, bound and sealed seams for scalability. Additional information available: https://www.lakeland.com/uploads/data-sheets/US/Chemical/ChemMax1-4492-20200108-v1.pdf

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.:

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly, and to industrial distributors depending on the particular country and market. Sales are made to more than 50 countries, the majority of which were into the United States, China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay and Southeast Asia.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts:

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

256-350-3873

Allen Dillard, CFO

aedillard@lakeland.com

Darrow Associates

512-551-9296

Jordan Darrow

jdarrow@darrowir.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies can be identified as forward-looking statements. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based.

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589929/Lakeland-Industries-to-Participate-in-the-17th-Annual-Craig-Hallum-Institutional-Investor-Conference-on-May-27-2020