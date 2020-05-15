Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.05.2020 | 08:04
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A New Drug to Treat COVID-19, TR-C 19 is Now Ready for Human Testing

VSY Biotechnology Research Center has developed a strong R&D program in various areas of biotechnology and is now proud to announce its latest achievement: TR-C 19, a drug to treat COVID-19

LEINFELDEN-ECTERDINGEN, Germany, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH is very excited to announce a new drug, named TR-C 19, has been developed to treat COVID-19 by the VSY Biotechnology R&D team. Studies have shown that TR-C 19 can neutralize the virus isolated under laboratory conditions. Drug is now at the authority approval stage for usage on voluntary COVID-19 patients and clinical trial. Health authorities accelerate their evaluation of TR-C 19 considering public health emergency conditions.

TR-C 19 image

Dr. Ercan Varlibas, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of VSY Biotechnology GmbH stated that "At VSY Biotechnology, we have completed many pioneering R&D projects by producing new technologies thanks to our R&D team and innovation power. Our TR-C 19 project is one of the most meaningful projects that we have been developing."

Clinical and voluntary trials will be organized in partnership with SBU. The initial results of voluntary patient trials will be shared publicly in the coming weeks.

About VSY Biotechnology GmbH

VSY Biotechnology is a progressive and innovative company that focuses on consumer satisfaction by creating superior state-of-the-art ophthalmology and orthopedics products designed and manufactured to greatly enhance and improve vision and comfort for a wide range of patients around the globe. To meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals around the globe, VSY Biotechnology serves to more than 66 countries around the globe from the headquarter in Germany.

VSY Biotechnology Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168432/TR_C19.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1168433/VSY_Biotechnology_Logo.jpg

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.