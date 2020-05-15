A New Drug to Treat COVID-19, TR-C 19 is Now Ready for Human Testing

VSY Biotechnology Research Center has developed a strong R&D program in various areas of biotechnology and is now proud to announce its latest achievement: TR-C 19, a drug to treat COVID-19

LEINFELDEN-ECTERDINGEN, Germany, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH is very excited to announce a new drug, named TR-C 19, has been developed to treat COVID-19 by the VSY Biotechnology R&D team. Studies have shown that TR-C 19 can neutralize the virus isolated under laboratory conditions. Drug is now at the authority approval stage for usage on voluntary COVID-19 patients and clinical trial. Health authorities accelerate their evaluation of TR-C 19 considering public health emergency conditions.

Dr. Ercan Varlibas, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of VSY Biotechnology GmbH stated that "At VSY Biotechnology, we have completed many pioneering R&D projects by producing new technologies thanks to our R&D team and innovation power. Our TR-C 19 project is one of the most meaningful projects that we have been developing."

Clinical and voluntary trials will be organized in partnership with SBU. The initial results of voluntary patient trials will be shared publicly in the coming weeks.

About VSY Biotechnology GmbH

VSY Biotechnology is a progressive and innovative company that focuses on consumer satisfaction by creating superior state-of-the-art ophthalmology and orthopedics products designed and manufactured to greatly enhance and improve vision and comfort for a wide range of patients around the globe. To meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals around the globe, VSY Biotechnology serves to more than 66 countries around the globe from the headquarter in Germany.

