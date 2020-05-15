U.S.-based Toledo Solar is trying to distinguish itself from First Solar's cadmium telluride dominance by operating in the residential and commercial segments, which have long been unkind to the technology.American manufacturing of thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar panels has been the sole domain of First Solar for the last decade - but now, an Ohio-based competitor has joined the fray. Enter Toledo Solar. Formed via a $30 million initiative led by the Atlas Venture Group, the company has set up its flagship manufacturing facility in the old Willard & Kelsey Solar Group building in Perrysburg, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...