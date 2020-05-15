Stockholm, May 15, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in OptiFreeze AB's shares (short name: OPTI) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. OptiFreeze belongs to the Industrial sector and is the 13th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. OptiFreeze is a food production company with a patented technology that preserves the taste, shape and texture of vegetables, fruits and berries throughout the freezing and thawing process. The company has developed methods that can improve the shelf life of vegetables, fresh cut fruits, flower cuttings and other plants. The same technology can be used to dry fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices aiming to reduce the drying time while preserving the fresh-like taste, smell and colour. OptiFreeze is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and was founded by researchers at the Institute of Food Technology at the University of Lund. "We are very happy to be listed at the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Ulf Hagman, CEO of OptiFreeze. "Since we operate in a very international market, Nasdaq gives us an important quality stamp that will be important for our growth." "We welcome OptiFreeze to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "OptiFreeze joins our strong and vibrant industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company." OptiFreeze AB has appointed Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com