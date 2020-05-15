With years of efforts, ZOZEN has obtained outstanding achievements in the overseas market. Recently, ZOZEN participated in a large photovoltaic industrial chain project in Turkey, which showed that the brand and strength of ZOZEN were recognized by the overseas market.

With an annual output of 500MW, the photovoltaic industrial chain project in Turkey is a key project of the Belt and Road China-Turkey cooperation project. The project will be built into an international high-level demonstration benchmark to promote the development of new energy industry in Turkey. On December 12, the opening ceremony of the project was held at the Baskent OIZ Industrial Park in Ankara.

The person in charge of the project paid much attention to the quality of the gas-fired boiler, which was an important heat source facility of the major project. On December 16, the person in charge of project and agents signed a purchase contract with ZOZEN on the WNS series gas-fired hot water boilers after conducting a field inspection.

This series of gas-fired boiler has a compact structure. The three-pass design and automatic frequency conversion control system can ensure the safety and reliability of boiler operation. Besides, energy-saving devices are equipped at the end of the flue to improve to the thermal efficiency and reduce boiler operation costs. With outstanding quality, the WNS series boiler is very popular with the overseas market.

3 sets of ZOZEN gas-fired hot water boilers entered the manufacturing phase quickly after the contract was signed in mid-December. Faced with the epidemic situation, ZOZEN fully prepared the epidemic prevention and orderly organized the production to ensure the on-time delivery of the gas-fired boilers.

The excellent boiler quality of ZOZEN comes to the strict management of the enterprise. ZOZEN launched the MES production execution system to further improve the production and management efficiency. The MES production execution system of ZOZEN has many modules, such as the manufacturing data management, the planned scheduling management, the production scheduling management, the inventory management and the quality management. Now, the system has become an important part of the information management of ZOZEN.

As a major project of the Belt and Road in Turkey, this photovoltaic industrial chain project has great significance to the transformation and development of the Turkish economy. This cooperation not only shows the strength of ZOZEN in participating in international projects, but also shows the ZOZEN quality.

About ZOZEN:

Founded in 1988, Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has more than 400 varieties and specifications of boiler products which can meet the requirements of all walks of life. ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A manufacture license of special equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. Exporting products to more than 100 countries and regions around the world, ZOZEN has participated in the construction of many the Belt and Road projects.

