Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric Sprott has exercised all his outstanding Tudor Gold common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") for total proceeds to the Company of $2,915,625.

Pursuant to the Warrants exercise, Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, exercised a total of 2,164,584 Warrants at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share ("Share") expiring June 6, 2020 and a total of 3,333,333 Warrants at an exercise price of $0.55 per Share expiring July 18, 2020.

Following the completion of the Warrants exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns and controls 25,687,919 Shares, representing approximately 17.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the Warrants exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 20,190,002 Shares and 5,497.917 Warrants, representing approximately 13.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis, and 17.1% on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes and with a long-term view of the investment. Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of the Company including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "I am very pleased with the continued interest and support of Tudor Gold by Mr. Eric Sprott. The Company is very well positioned to execute the ambitious program, created by Ken Konkin, our experienced Vice President Project Development. We are looking forward to successfully completing a large program and significantly advancing the Treaty Creek project this year and beyond."

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has acquired a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

