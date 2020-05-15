Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323

TOKYO, May 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2020 first quarter financial results.- 2020 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summaryhttps://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2020-1q.pdfThe Company also issued the following supporting release:- SDK Revises 2020 Consolidated Performance Forecast and Dividend Payment Forecastwww.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2020/20200515_sdknewsrelease_e.pdfAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/ graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.