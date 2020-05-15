AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAZ) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 14/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.3791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37000 CODE: PRAZ ISIN: LU2089238112 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAZ Sequence No.: 63975 EQS News ID: 1046191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)