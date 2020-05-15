Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 15-May-2020 / 09:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Helen Jones, a Non-Executive Director of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Premier Foods Plc with effect from 15 May 2020. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 63987 EQS News ID: 1046221 End of Announcement EQS News Service

