Freitag, 15.05.2020
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
15.05.2020 | 12:04
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Management Arrangements

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Management Arrangements

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Management Arrangements

The Board of Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") notes the announcement by Invesco this morning that Mark Barnett is leaving Invesco with immediate effect.

As announced on 6 April 2020 the Board has served protective notice on Invesco, the Company's investment manager, and has commenced a search for a new investment manager with the credentials and capacity to deliver capital growth and real growth in dividends over the medium to longer term from UK equities. In the meantime, Martin Walker, the Company's deputy fund manager, will oversee the Company's portfolio until the transition completes.

This announcement contains information that is inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Griggs of Invesco Asset Management Limited.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

15 May 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
