Clear Leisure Plc - Statement Re: Share Price Movement

15 May 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Response to Share Price Movement

The board of Clear Leisure notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and confirms that it is not aware of any reason for the increase.

Discussions with the Mediapolis receiver regarding the transfer of funds have been continuing for several months; however, no conclusions have been reached with regards to these discussions.

There has been no material developments in respect of the Company's other legal cases since the announcement of 6 May 2020.

As previously disclosed, the Company will provide an update to shareholders in respect of these matters in due course.

