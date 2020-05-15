Anzeige
Freitag, 15.05.2020
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
15.05.20
PR Newswire
15.05.2020
Clear Leisure Plc - Statement Re: Share Price Movement

PR Newswire

London, May 15

15 May 2020

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Response to Share Price Movement

The board of Clear Leisure notes the recent rise in the Company's share price and confirms that it is not aware of any reason for the increase.

Discussions with the Mediapolis receiver regarding the transfer of funds have been continuing for several months; however, no conclusions have been reached with regards to these discussions.

There has been no material developments in respect of the Company's other legal cases since the announcement of 6 May 2020.

As previously disclosed, the Company will provide an update to shareholders in respect of these matters in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. The Company also owns shareholdings in a number of historic investments primarily in the Italian real estate companies, which it is currently seeking compensation through court action.

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

© 2020 PR Newswire
