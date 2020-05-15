WIMI Builds A Holographic AR Content Library to Compete with Apple in 'AI + IP'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / WIMI is now focusing on 'AI + IP' marketing. Sensing the opportunity of the new model of AI marketing, WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is constantly expanding. Attracting customers through "AI + IP" for marketing is bound to become the key direction in the future. Looking at the future from the current direction, the trend of 'AI+IP' marketing is becoming clearer and more commercial value will be created by super IP.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. As of December 31, 2018, there are 4,654 ready-to-use AR holographic content available for micro beauty's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles and food. Of these, 2,961 were used for educational Settings, 851 for tourism, 739 for arts and entertainment, and 103 for science popularization. In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI works with a variety of content owners, including brand owners, film producers and talent agents, to translate high-quality IP into AR form.

Affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, art and cultural institutions around the world, such as art galleries and museums, have been affected, and their operations are struggling due to shuttered museums. In response to the epidemic, Cuseum, an American AR content manufacturer, launched its first AR Museum app, "Museum From Home," which allows users to view art in an immersive way in an AR environment. Cuseum said the adoption of AR technology by art and cultural institutions such as art galleries and museums will help keep users connected and avoid financial crises or even forced closures by opening up new operating models such as online VR/AR platforms.

Recently, Apple Support posted a YouTube video about AR functionality titled "Get to know Reality Composer." This video mainly demonstrates the 3D interactive experience to users. Reality Composer allows anyone to create and generate AR content that can not only be exported to AR Quick Look to share with others, but can also be integrated into an APP through Xcode.

After the landing of 5G, the application of the first scenario will accelerate the development of VR/AR, and the growth rate of the Chinese market will be higher than that of the world. Therefore, with the blessing of 5G, the short board of communication transmission of VR/AR and other immersive game scenes will be made up, and it is expected that the commercialization of VR/AR for immersive games will be accelerated. According to the research of China academy of information and communications, the global VR industry scale is close to 100 billion yuan, and the annual compound growth rate from 2017 to 2022 is expected to exceed 70%. According to Greenlight, the global VR industry scale will exceed 200 billion yuan in 2020, including 160 billion yuan in VR market and 45 billion yuan in AR market. In addition, for the Chinese market, according to IDC's latest guidance on global AR and virtual reality spending, the AR/VR market in China will reach us $65.21 billion by 2023, a significant increase from the forecast of us $6.53 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 will reach 84.6%, higher than the 78.3% growth rate of the global market.

After 5G licensing, therefore, the first stage is VR/AR scene is one of the biggest application industry, this is a level of trillions of industry, industry chain company in the AR micro display, optical, cognitive interaction plate technology update after breakthrough, manufacturers began to actively layout AR production capacity, in the second half of the need to continue to focus on the VR/AR equipment business, immersive game development and operators leading theme of investment opportunities.

Recently, WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) was listed on NASDAQ global board, which is expected to become a leader in holographic AR vision field. WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers. WIMI ranks first in China's holographic AR industry in terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, and holographic AR patents and software Copyrights. In addition, since last year, giants including Microsoft, apple and Google have been scrambling to increase their AR/VR market, and will enter the new product launch period in 2020. According to the data, domestic and foreign manufacturers are expected to release more than 10 AR new products throughout the year. Samsung and huawei have revealed that they will release VR products within 20 years, and the performance of the new products will be greatly improved. Ultra-reliable and low-delay communication of 5G communication technology is expected to solve the short board of VR/AR development. 5G+ cloud will open up VR/AR scenes and continuously unleash the vitality of the industry. Major manufacturers continue to make efforts to create hot style, to accelerate hardware penetration.

