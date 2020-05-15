Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 244.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 236.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---